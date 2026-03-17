Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 1.6% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 873.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 122.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

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First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on First Horizon from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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