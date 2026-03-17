Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,175 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 495.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $13.82.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Zacks Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBK

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.