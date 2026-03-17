Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,116 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $253,423,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $93,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $67,492,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $60,434,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $73.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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