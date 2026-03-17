Maltese Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 76.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 target price on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

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