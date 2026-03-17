Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $5.61 Million in Avidbank Holdings Inc. $AVBH

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Avidbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avidbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avidbank in the third quarter worth $17,282,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth $21,780,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Avidbank from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Avidbank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidbank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.1%

Avidbank stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.38. Avidbank Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Avidbank had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 12.88%.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

See Also

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