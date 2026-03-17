Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth $901,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 278.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 50,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.60. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $146,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,693.24. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

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Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

See Also

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