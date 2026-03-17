Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 67,859 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 257.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Independent Bank Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Independent Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Independent Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBCP

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company’s offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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