Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,090,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

Further Reading

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