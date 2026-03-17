Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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