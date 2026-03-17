Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.13%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

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