Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SouthState Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SouthState Bank by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in SouthState Bank by 37,700.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in SouthState Bank by 385.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

SouthState Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SouthState Bank in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.