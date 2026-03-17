Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,499 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $201,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

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Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

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