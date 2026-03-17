Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 91.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 662.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 37.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trex Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The firm had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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