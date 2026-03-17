Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 5,861 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 449.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 36,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 138.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

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About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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