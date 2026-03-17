Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 12,787 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $369,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,207,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2%

UNH opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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