Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,492,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,931,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,524,000 after buying an additional 126,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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