Mairs & Power Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Hills by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 90.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.62%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 70.60%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.