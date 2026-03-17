Mairs & Power Inc. Has $215.27 Million Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,890 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $215,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.nVent Electric’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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