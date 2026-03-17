Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 33,525 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,782,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,183 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,100,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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