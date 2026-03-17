Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 379,230 Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 379,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,327,000. Klarna Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAR. Walmart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,922,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $303,595,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Klarna Group Stock Down 6.1%

KLAR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Klarna Group plc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04.

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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