LSP Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources makes up about 4.5% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 671.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.80%.The business had revenue of $787.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough sold 48,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,036,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 187,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,339.20. This trade represents a 20.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.

Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

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