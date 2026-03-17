LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 13,706 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $198.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Piper Sandler Bumps Chevron

Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Chevron Advances Aphrodite

Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Oil Prices Top $100

Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long‑term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Venezuela Move

Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long‑term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Libya Expansion

Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Neutral Sentiment: Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Background on Venezuela Exec

Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical strains — force majeure at Israel’s Leviathan field, portfolio reshaping, and workforce reductions — increase near-term execution risk and uncertainty for production guidance. Geopolitics and Restructuring

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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