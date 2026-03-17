LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

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Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $299.95 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $297.31 and a one year high of $488.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.88 and a 200 day moving average of $398.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.36 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $470.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

See Also

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