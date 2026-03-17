LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up about 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

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Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.97 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

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Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Further Reading

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