LRT Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,660,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,302,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $207.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average is $202.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total value of $9,925,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total transaction of $6,573,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,578.46. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 523,690 shares of company stock valued at $96,821,800 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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