LRT Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 269.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0%

CCI stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.79%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

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Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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