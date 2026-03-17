LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after buying an additional 1,382,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,961,000 after acquiring an additional 199,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 492,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 187,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

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The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $209.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 4,573 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $896,811.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 272,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,261.79. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $26,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,302.97. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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