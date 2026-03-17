Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $105.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.8333.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LPX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of LPX opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $102.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.
Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.
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