Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $105.83 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.8333.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,902.46. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,781. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $102.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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Analyst Recommendations for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

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