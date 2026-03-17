Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
Key Accenture News
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of UK AI firm Faculty — brings deep AI engineering talent, makes Faculty CEO Dr. Marc Warner Accenture’s CTO and a Global Management Committee member, strengthening Accenture’s AI delivery capability and long‑term services edge. Accenture Completes Acquisition of Faculty
- Positive Sentiment: Potential upward tweak to fiscal‑2026 revenue floor — Morgan Stanley notes Accenture may raise the low end of its 2026 revenue outlook despite pockets of weak demand, which could moderate downside risk to near‑term guidance. Accenture May Raise Low End of 2026 Revenue Outlook Despite Weak Demand, Morgan Stanley Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Official partnership with The R&A (golf) — a six‑year deal that boosts brand and industry visibility; limited direct near‑term revenue impact but positive for marketing and consulting opportunities. Accenture Named Official Partner of Leading Golf Governing Body, The R&A
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Q2 metric previews published — analysts are parsing bookings, margins and headcount/talent shifts ahead of the fiscal Q2 report; these estimates set expectations but are informational until results are released. Insights Into Accenture (ACN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $240 from $320 and cited weaker bookings and a talent shift ahead of Q2, a sizable PT reduction that can weigh on sentiment even as the firm kept an Overweight rating. Morgan Stanley Updates Accenture (ACN) View on Weak Bookings and Talent Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its target from $305 to $275, citing industry multiple compression — another analyst cut that reflects broader valuation pressure in IT services. Guggenheim Trims PT on Accenture (ACN) Amid Industry-Wide Multiple Compression
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target down to $275 from $282 and other outlets report modest analyst downgrades/target trims — small but additive pressure ahead of earnings. Benzinga
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture
Insider Activity at Accenture
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Accenture Stock Up 1.3%
ACN opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $326.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
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