Long Path Partners LP Sells 1,421,868 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Long Path Partners LP reduced its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421,868 shares during the quarter. nCino makes up about 33.0% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 2.91% of nCino worth $91,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 186.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 5,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of nCino by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 24,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $453,419.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,166,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,796,253.64. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,178.94. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $1,382,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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