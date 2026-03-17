Long Path Partners LP Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $248.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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