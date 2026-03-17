Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 119,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,930.4% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,925,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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