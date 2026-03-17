Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New $34.21 Million Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,212,000. Humana comprises approximately 1.1% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Humana by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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