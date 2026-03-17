Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires 449,182 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,182 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 1.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Antero Resources worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,791,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 103.8% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 222,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

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Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AR stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

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Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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