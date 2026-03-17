Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,292,804 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292,804 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Standard BioTools worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standard BioTools by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 432,725 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 56.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Standard BioTools Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ LAB opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Standard BioTools to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools, Inc (NASDAQ: LAB), formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

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