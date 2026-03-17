Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $374.13 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,023,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,125,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 108.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 165,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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