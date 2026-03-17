Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $748.46 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 5.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $748,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PM opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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