London Co. of Virginia Sells 66,120 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,120 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $338,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,238,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,102.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.7%

CINF stock opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

See Also

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