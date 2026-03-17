London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 7,956.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.Interparfums’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interparfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.