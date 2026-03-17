London Co. of Virginia Has $488.52 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $488,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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