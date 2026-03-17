London Co. of Virginia Has $341.13 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,357,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LOW opened at $242.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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