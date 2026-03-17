London Co. of Virginia Has $276.49 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,963 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $276,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $118.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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