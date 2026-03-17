London Co. of Virginia Has $23.52 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,603 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,164,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 830.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 901,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,036.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 519,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,314.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 274,351 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,189 shares of company stock valued at $17,842,032. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

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About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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