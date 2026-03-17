London Co. of Virginia Has $220.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,471 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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