London Co. of Virginia Has $180.20 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,774 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $180,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. The trade was a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $106,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,570.24. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.