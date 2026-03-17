London Co. of Virginia Has $11.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,381,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IVV stock opened at $671.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $689.24 and a 200-day moving average of $679.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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