London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $115,471,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $74,302,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 285,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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