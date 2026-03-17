London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

FDX opened at $352.54 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $392.86. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.19.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.