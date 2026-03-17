London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,791 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $153,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 273.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $221.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $138.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Further Reading

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