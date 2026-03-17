London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $111,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,197.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,989.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,264.70.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.62%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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